Evacuation centres activated as flooding risks rise

A number of evacuation centres were briefly activated in the Eastern Division as authorities respond to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Mitieli Cama confirms that a small number of people have been relocated as a precaution.

“In the last 24 hours, a few evacuation centres were temporarily activated in the Eastern Division to ensure the safety of affected communities from flash flooding.”

Cama says two schoolteachers have been moved to the Rakiraki Village Hall, while five families are sheltering at Lawaki Village Hall.

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He adds that 10 families are currently accommodated at Nakasaleka Village Hall.

“As of this afternoon, I can confirm that these are the only evacuation centres active at this time.”

Authorities are urging those in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be prepared to move if conditions worsen.

“I urge all Fijians, especially those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.”

Cama is also advising the public to evacuate early if needed and follow instructions from authorities as the situation develops.