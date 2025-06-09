Woman dies in Kings Road crash

A woman in her 40s has become Fiji’s latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident on Kings Road, near Viwa, Korovou, Tailevu.

It is reported that a student in his 20s, while overtaking another vehicle, collided head-on with the car the woman was traveling in.

The impact caused a third vehicle to be involved, resulting in a three-car collision.

The woman suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

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Six other people, including the drivers, were taken to Korovou Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing, and the driver involved will be brought in for questioning soon.

With more unfavorable weather expected across Fiji, the Fiji Police Force is reminding all drivers to practice safe driving to prevent accidents.

Accidents can be avoided if everyone takes road safety seriously.

Reckless or dangerous drivers can be reported via the toll-free line 1681.