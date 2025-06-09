Civil servants to report to work despite weather concerns

All civil servants have been directed to report to work today following advice from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

In a public advisory, the Ministry of Civil Service says normal duties will continue today.

However, residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being urged to use their discretion when planning travel and daily activities due to ongoing weather conditions.

The ministry is also encouraging civil servants to remain vigilant and continue monitoring official updates from relevant authorities.