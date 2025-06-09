Nasinu & Suva 1 crowned Easter Volleyball champs

Nasinu and Suva emerged as champions in a thrilling finish to the Fiji Volleyball Federation National Championships, capping off an intense weekend of competition.

In the men’s division, Nasinu Volleyball Association claimed the national title after edging Suva in a gripping three-set final.

Both sides went point for point in a high-quality contest, but Nasinu held their composure in the decisive moments to secure a 2–1 victory.

The win caps off a determined campaign, while Suva can take pride in a strong showing throughout the tournament.

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Meanwhile, in the women’s division, Suva Volleyball Association proved dominant on the big stage, defeating Lautoka in straight sets 2–0 to lift the title. Suva’s control, teamwork, and attacking power set the tone early, leaving Lautoka chasing the match.

Despite the loss, Lautoka showed resilience and consistency across the tournament, earning their place in the final.

The championships highlighted the growing standard of volleyball in the country, with both divisions delivering exciting and competitive matches from start to finish.