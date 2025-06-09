All Fiji schools shut as cyclone Vaianu upgraded to category 2

All schools across the country will remain closed as Tropical Cyclone Vaianu intensifies to Category 2.

The Fiji Meteorological Service upgraded the system, prompting the Ministry of Education Fiji, in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office, to keep schools shut in the interest of public safety.

The Ministry says all students, including boarders, are to remain at home, while tertiary institutions have been advised to make their own decisions.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to closely monitor children during this period.

He warns that no one should attempt to cross flooded rivers, creeks or drains, and children should avoid swimming in rivers or the sea.

Parents are also encouraged to keep children engaged at home through reading and school revision as the situation continues to be monitored.