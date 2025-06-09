Karan out of action for few weeks

[Source:Yeshnil Karan/Facebook]

Fiji’s long-distance champion, Yeshnil Karan, will be out of action for the next few weeks.

The former Tavua College student posted on his social media page that he had surgery over the weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

He said it all happened quickly, but the operation went well and he’s now recovering.

Karan will miss the next few competitions, and said it was tough because he was in good form.

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The Pacific Games gold medalist will be getting back into training in early May and is looking forward to building towards the Commonwealth Games.

Last month, despite a disrupted pre-competition phase, Karan, delivered an impressive performance at the New Zealand Athletics Championships, finishing 4th in the 3000 metres steeplechase.

His training had been affected by flooding and wet conditions in Yaladro, Tavua, forcing him to train on unsuitable roads.

He clocked 9:21.98 in the steeplechase and narrowly missed the podium in a competitive race to start his 2026 competition season, while managing niggling foot pain.