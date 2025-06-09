Call for coordinated efforts to support children with disabilities

Fiji’s leaders and stakeholders have been urged to move beyond discussion and take concrete action to support children with disabilities.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Selina Kuruleca, delivered a clear message that creating inclusive environments is everyone’s responsibility not just the governments.

Participants were reminded that their own lived experiences whether as parents, caregivers, or service providers are invaluable in shaping practical solutions and improving services.

Kuruleca also emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers between sectors and organizations.

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Coordinated efforts, she says, will ensure that children with disabilities receive the comprehensive support they need.

The Permanent Secretary acknowledged the dedication of parents and caregivers, recognizing the daily challenges they face and affirming that their voices are critical in shaping better policies and services.