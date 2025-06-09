Heni-Ivi toil land to fund rugby and avoid destructive paths

In the hills of Navosa, the Heni-Ivi Rugby Club is proving that success on the field starts in the soil.

For the youths of Bemana, rugby is not just a game, it is something they earn.

Before boots hit the grass, their hands are deep in the dirt, planting cassava, dalo and vegetables under the hot sun to fund their rugby journey and keep themselves grounded.

The club, made up of under-18, under-21 and senior players, has built a system where farming and rugby go hand in hand.

Article continues after advertisement

The same crops that feed their families are also used to support team travel, camps and tournaments, a powerful show of self-reliance.

When Heni-Ivi travels, they carry more than just jerseys and boots.

They carry sacks of produce from their own farms, a symbol of sacrifice, hard work and a team that funds its own dream.

At the heart of it all is solesolevaki, the Fijian way of working together.

Whether it is clearing land, planting, or harvesting, these players show up for each other off the field just as they do during a match.

That bond translates into their rugby, where unity and work rate have become their biggest strengths.

But beyond funding the game, the initiative serves a deeper purpose.

Village elders revived the club to keep young men occupied and away from destructive paths, using rugby and farming as tools for discipline and direction.

Church Leader Timoci Tikoilodoni continues to remind players that the real victory is in the choices they make off the field.

He says rugby is about discipline, choosing the right path, and proving to yourself and your village that you are stronger than the temptations around you.

With concerns around illicit activity on the rise, the message is simple, keep the youths busy, focused, and striving for something better.

He adds when their hands are busy in the soil and their minds are on the game, they are guided toward discipline, pride, and purpose.

Despite limited resources, the Heni-Ivi side continues to rise.

They train on uneven grounds, often barefoot, embracing the mud, rain and challenges that come their way, and that grit is paying off.

The team has competed across Navosa and in various sevens tournaments, recently making a strong statement at the 2026 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s where their under-18 side claimed the title.