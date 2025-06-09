Young man dies in Mokani crash

[File Photo]

A man in his 20s has become the country’s latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident in Mokani on Friday.

Reports say the victim suddenly stepped onto the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by another man in his 20s.

Preliminary information indicates the driver was trying to avoid a collision with a separate vehicle that had veered into his lane.

The victim was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

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Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

The national road death toll now stands at 13, up from 9 during the same period last year.