Fiji Sports facilities closed amid severe weather

[File Photo]

All Fiji Sports Council facilities have been closed until further notice due to adverse weather conditions affecting parts of the country.

The Fiji Sports Council says the decision follows the latest advisory from the National Weather Forecasting Centre, with strong winds, heavy rain and potential flooding posing risks to public safety.

Athletes, teams and members of the public are being urged to stay safe and keep up to date with official weather warnings.

The Council stresses that safety remains the top priority, with all fields, courts and sporting facilities to remain closed until conditions improve.

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An update on the reopening of facilities will be issued once it is safe to resume normal operations.