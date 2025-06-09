Pacific Transport bus services suspended in Sigatoka

[Pacific Transport/Facebook]

Local bus commuters in Sigatoka are being advised of disruptions to public transport services, with Pacific Transport confirming the suspension of all stage routes in the area.

In a service notice issued earlier today, the company said all local stage (short-distance) services across Sigatoka have been halted until further notice.

At this point there is no confirmation on the specific reason or timeline for the suspension.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that morning glory service scheduled for 1am tomorrow morning has also been cancelled for safety purposes.

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Pacific Transport is urging Fijians to plan ahead and adhere to safety measures as disruptions remain in place.