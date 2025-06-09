Flexible work options suggested to ease rising costs

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As fuel prices continue to rise, flexible work arrangements are emerging as a practical solution for Fijians to manage the rising cost of living.

With global tensions affecting oil supply and pushing up prices, many employees in Fiji are starting to feel the strain of daily commuting expenses.

In an interview, Economist Mereseini Waibuta says reducing the need to travel could provide immediate financial relief for households.

Proposals such as remote work, flexible hours, and even shorter workweeks should be discussed as ways to cut fuel use and ease pressure on workers.

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She explained that by working from home or adjusting schedules, employees can significantly reduce transport costs while maintaining productivity.

However, Waibuta added that not all sectors can adopt these changes. Industries like manufacturing and essential services would still require physical presence, limiting flexibility for some workers.

Despite these challenges, she said even a partial adoption, like a hybrid work model, could make a meaningful difference, noting that such models would help minimize cars on the road, reducing traffic congestion, improving efficiency, and saving time.

At the recent national address from Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya, she highlighted efforts that are currently being implemented by government officials to prevent unnecessary fuel consumption and prepare for a potential spike in the cost of living.

As the government continues to monitor the situation, it further reiterated that flexible work should be considered as part of broader efforts to respond to potential economic pressures and support working families.