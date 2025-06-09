Pool battles heat up ahead of quarterfinals

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

Competition is intensifying at the Dayals Sawmillers Muslim IDC 2026 as teams gear up for decisive final pool matches following an action-packed Day 2.

In the Under-14 division, Southern has surged to the top of the standings after a commanding performance, with Ba Muslim close behind.

Nadi Muslim and Lautoka will be desperate to respond on Day 3 to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

The Under-17 grade sees Nadi leading the charge with four points and a superior goal difference, setting the pace early in the competition.

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Nasinu remains within striking distance after a solid start, while Kamil and Lautoka face a must-deliver scenario in their remaining fixtures.

In the Masters division, Northeast has stamped its authority with two wins from two matches to lead the pool.

Western and Labasa are still firmly in contention, but Nasinu and Makoi will need strong finishes in their final outings to stay in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Southern has also taken control in the Legends division following a convincing win, with Western now under pressure to bounce back in their next match.

With the final pool games set to be played today, all eyes are on which teams will rise to the occasion and secure their spots in the quarterfinals, with everything still to play for on a crucial Day 3.