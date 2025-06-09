Drua defence falters in Crusaders loss

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has pointed to defensive lapses as the key factor behind his side’s heavy defeat to the Crusaders.

Jackson admits his players failed to apply enough pressure on defence when they lost 69-26 last night, allowing the Crusaders—stacked with All Blacks talent—to exploit gaps and dominate the contest.

“I think defensively, we didn’t come forward. When you lead a team as good as the Crusaders and we don’t get off the line and allow gaps, we didn’t work hard enough. That’s what happens when you have 69 points put against you.”

Despite the disappointing result, Jackson highlighted some positives, particularly with the Drua’s attacking efforts.

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The side managed to cross for four tries, showing glimpses of their potential with ball in hand.

“We carried well and scored four tries. We do a lot of good stuff with the ball, but we probably don’t stick with it long enough.”

Handling errors, however, proved costly, halting momentum and preventing the Drua from building sustained pressure.

The Drua will now look to tighten their defence and reduce mistakes as they aim to bounce back in their next outing.

They return home to meet Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.