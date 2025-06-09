FLP criticises GCC submissions on Constitutional Review

The Fiji Labour Party says it is disappointed with some submissions made by the Great Council of Chiefs on the constitutional review, saying they are divisive and not in the best interest of national unity.

FLP leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says the proposal to reserve the term “Fijian” only for iTaukei is discriminatory.

“The Chiefs’ call to reserve the common name ‘Fijian’ for iTaukei only is divisive and discriminatory,”

He also raised concern over calls to remove Fiji’s status as a secular state, warning it would undermine freedom of religion.

Article continues after advertisement

Chaudhry says Fiji needs a modern constitution that serves all citizens equally and supports national development.

He also pointed to Fiji’s history of coups and constitutional changes, saying the country must move away from political instability and focus on nation-building.

We are attempting to get comments from the GCC.