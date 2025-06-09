Health system gaps under spotlight

Serious concerns have been raised about Fiji’s healthcare system, with both funding and emergency services questioned during the 2026–2027 national budget consultations.

Participant Satish Nand says while the health budget has increased, much of the funding is being used to address existing issues rather than improve services or expand facilities.

A major concern highlighted is the state of ambulance services, especially in rural areas.

Nand revealed that delays and limited capacity have forced some patients to be transported in taxis, trucks, and even open vehicles.

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“We transport people in taxis, in trucks, in open trucks from Lemuka to Suva Hospital. That is inhumane, sir. And I believe the Ambulance Act also allows us, as a government, to outsource these facilities. And we probably should be looking into this also.”

He says improving ambulance access is critical to ensuring timely medical care and saving lives.

In response, Esrom Immanuel says part of the increased health budget has been directed towards capital projects to improve services.

He adds that plans are underway to upgrade healthcare in the Central and Eastern Divisions, including the construction of new hospitals.

“It will take some time, probably over two or three years. And one of the hospitals that is being targeted to be built is one here in Valelevu and one in Nasinu.”

Immanuel says these efforts are part of a broader plan to strengthen the healthcare system and improve access to quality medical services nationwide.