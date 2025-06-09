Fiji Met issues alert as TD11F could turn into cyclone

[File Photo]

Tropical Depression TD11F is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 48 hours, and it is forecast to track well to the southwest of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is associated with strong winds and an active trough, which are likely to affect Fiji, bringing periods of heavy rain.

According to FMS, Tropical Depression TD11F was located about 720km west-northwest of Yasawa at 9am this morning.

The system is slow-moving and has a moderate to high chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 48 hours.

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While the system is expected to track southeast and remain well to the southwest of Fiji, with no direct impacts on the country, the associated trough and strong winds are likely to affect the islands.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Northern Division, interior and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti, and the Yasawa group.

A Heavy Rain Alert remains in effect for the rest of Fiji. With high-intensity rainfall expected, river levels are likely to rise, and the risk of flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is high.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of the Northern Division, Yasawa, and Mamanuca groups, with winds expected to strengthen further and spread to Western Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.