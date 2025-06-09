Budget consultations call for law and education reforms

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Participants at the 2026–27 budget consultations have raised concerns about several outdated policies and Acts that are hindering development and progress.

One participant said that even in education, the current curriculum is outdated and needs to be reviewed.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to update certain legislation, such as the ongoing review of the Mining Act, the participant stressed that stronger political will is needed to address these issues effectively.

The participant further stated that, although the government came into power promising to listen to the people, recent months suggest that public concerns are not being adequately addressed.

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“We can commend the government for taking steps to reform some of these laws, for instance, the Mining Act that is already under review. But we need strong political will from the government to show that we are addressing these issues and are not silent to the realities on the ground.”

In response, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel emphasized that education is crucial for Fiji.

“We will continue to ensure that all our children are educated. Whether you go to university or pursue a fellowship, there is a pathway for everyone. No one can say that opportunities are unavailable, even for school leavers. We will continue to support education—from school fees to tuition—and provide assistance wherever needed.”

Immanuel added that the goal is to support educated people and help those who move abroad, noting that it is encouraging to see overseas companies valuing Fijians because of their education and schools.

“The Education Act is under review. You can submit your suggestions on areas that need improvement. Beyond consultations, any changes will go through a parliamentary process and likely a second round of implementation, along with other important laws currently under review.”

He concluded that, beyond consultations, all legislative changes will follow the parliamentary process and subsequent implementation phases to ensure proper reform.