Childcare centres face scrutiny over safety and quality concerns

Childcare services for children aged zero to five are under scrutiny following a new report highlighting neglect and weak quality assurance.

An International Finance Corporation study found unregistered centres, poor safety standards and cases of inadequate supervision.

IFC gender specialist Liliwaimanu Vuiyasawa said the findings reveal serious gaps in regulation and oversight.

“We found in the study that many childcare services had cases of neglect and low quality assurance. This led to the Ministry for Women reaching out to the IFC to develop an early childhood care policy and regulatory framework,”

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Vuiyasawa said the proposed framework aims to set minimum standards, improve oversight and ensure safe, consistent care for young children.

She adds that better regulation is critical not only for child safety, but also for working parents, as poor childcare can lead to absenteeism and reduced productivity.