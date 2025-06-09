Budget talks focus on health, drugs, and suicide prevention

[File Photo]

During the 2026–27 budget consultations, concerns were raised over the state of Fiji’s health sector. While citizens acknowledged some progress, they emphasized that it remains insufficient to ensure quality healthcare for all.

A youth participant highlighted gaps in addressing critical national issues such as HIV, drug abuse, and suicide.

Mental health was identified as a key concern, with high suicide rates linked to financial stress and limited access to necessary support services.

Citizens called on the government to prioritize funding for suicide prevention programs and broader mental health and well-being initiatives.

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“And I think the government should place that as a national priority, including the work on addressing the national HIV issue as well as the drug issue. And adding to that is the issue around suicide.”

In response, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel stated that the Government has allocated substantial funding this year to control and prevent drug use, as well as to curb the spread of HIV.

He adds that these efforts will continue over the coming years until the situation is brought under control.