TD11F strengthens into Cyclone Vaianu

Tropical Depression TD11F has intensified overnight and has now been upgraded to a tropical cyclone, officially named Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

The system is currently classified as a Category 1 cyclone.

At around midnight, Tropical Cyclone Vaianu was located approximately 610 kilometres west-northwest of the Yasawa group and is moving southeast at about 9 kilometres per hour.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the cyclone is expected to continue tracking south to southeast over the next 24 hours, with further intensification likely.

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The associated trough of low pressure extends across the Fiji group, bringing widespread cloud cover, showers, and periods of rain that are expected to persist over the coming days.

Authorities are warning that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could trigger flash flooding.

Areas most at risk include low-lying communities, drainage systems, small streams, Irish crossings, roads, and properties prone to flooding.

Although the system remains to the north of Fiji, it is being closely monitored as it strengthens.

Officials say further updates will be issued as the situation develops.