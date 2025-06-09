Kabara dethrone Suva Warriors to win Easter Cricket title

Kabara produced a composed run chase to dethrone defending champions Suva Warriors and claim the Easter Cricket Championship title, reversing last year’s final result in convincing fashion.

Suva Warriors, who batted first after winning the toss, were restricted to 116 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Despite getting starts, they were unable to accelerate through the middle and death overs, as Kabara’s bowlers maintained tight lines and picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep the total within reach.

In response, Kabara approached the chase with patience and control, building key partnerships to steadily chip away at the target.

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Their top order laid the foundation before the middle order ensured there were no late hiccups, guiding the side to 117 for 4 in just 17 overs.

The calculated chase saw Kabara finish the match with three overs to spare, sealing a comfortable six-wicket victory and capping off a clinical all-round performance.

The win not only secured the championship for Kabara but also served as redemption after their loss to Suva Warriors in last year’s final, highlighting their growth and composure under pressure on the big stage.