FNU opens lifeline hub for struggling students

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A new student support hub has been launched at Fiji National University’s Nasinu campus, aimed at assisting students facing financial hardship.

The Nasinu Hub provides access to food, clothing and other essential services, allowing students to stay focused on their studies. The initiative is part of the FNU Foundation’s efforts to expand student support.

Raizal Ali Khan says the hub offers both practical help and a sense of belonging for students in need.

“The launch of the Nasinu Hub means that students, especially those who are underprivileged, will now have access to essential support and a sense of belonging.”

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First-year Diploma in Nautical Science student Richard Evans says the support meets all his needs.

“They provide accommodation, transport, food and allowance. They provide everything we need.”

Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the hub reflects the university’s commitment to supporting students from all backgrounds, highlighting the importance of care and inclusion.

Meanwhile, Kanito Lovobalavu says the hub offers a safe space where students can access essential services and feel supported throughout their studies.

The Nasinu Hub is expected to strengthen student welfare and create a more supportive campus environment.