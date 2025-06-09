Precautionary measures tightened on Mali Island

[Photo: FILE]

A district representative on Mali Island, Macuata has issued a strong warning to residents as Fiji braces for the potential impact of Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

Mali District representative Pita Baleibau says a red flag warning is now in effect for all communities on the island, urging village headman and disaster committe and residents to remain alert and place the safety of families as the top priority.

While the system may not directly strike the area, he stresses that precautionary measures are critical.

The statement has also instructed that no boats are to leave the island for town trips or fishing activities until further notice, citing dangerous sea conditions and unpredictable weather patterns associated with the cyclone system.

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He also emphasized that all children must remain indoors, and residents are strongly advised to stay inside their homes unless otherwise directed by authorities.

Community members are being urged to closely follow updates and heed instructions from disaster officials.

As part of preparedness efforts, families are encouraged to secure their homes, store sufficient food and clean drinking water, and prepare emergency kits with essential supplies such as batteries, radios, and first aid items.

Communities are also advised to identify safe shelter areas and check on elderly and vulnerable individuals.

Baleibau adds that even though Mali may not be directly affected, the risks of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas remain high, and collective vigilance will be key to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents during this period.