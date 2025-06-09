Drua shift focus to Force showdown

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have quickly turned their attention to their next assignment following a heavy 69-26 loss to the Crusaders on Friday night in Christchurch.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the side will benefit from an eight-day turnaround as they regroup and prepare for a crucial clash against the Western Force in Lautoka.

Jackson admits the short turnaround between matches has been challenging in recent weeks, but believes the extra time will allow the team to reset and refine their attacking approach.

The Drua returned home yesterday and will now analyse the Force, who are in a similar position on the competition table, making the upcoming encounter even more significant.

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Jackson says the players must regain belief and understand the importance of the match, describing it as a tight contest between three teams battling for position.

He adds that securing a win against the Force is vital as the Drua look to keep their campaign on track.

They host the Western Force in Lautoka on Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.