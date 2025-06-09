Villagers push for cooperative support

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Villagers from Naitasiri are calling for stronger support to help rural communities run cooperatives effectively and boost local income opportunities.

Community representatives raised concerns during the 2026–2027 national budget consultations, saying many rural areas have resources but lack the financial knowledge and business skills to turn them into sustainable livelihoods.

They say cooperatives could help manage daily village needs and support small business growth, but communities need proper training and guidance.

Rural communities are calling on the government to back cooperatives to help transform resources into steady income and boost livelihoods.

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“We are requesting government support to turn our local resources into sustainable income through cooperatives and provide training to help our communities thrive.”

A resident says that transportation challenges and logistical barriers also prevent goods from being sold outside their communities.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says cooperatives are open to everyone.

With proper support and training, villagers say cooperatives could become a key tool for turning local resources into sustainable income and strengthening rural communities.