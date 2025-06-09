$6m Vunika housing project on track

[Photo: FILE]

A $6 million housing development is underway in Vunika, outside Labasa, in a major boost aimed at meeting increasing housing needs in the Northern Division.

The Ministry of Housing-led project will provide 150 residential lots to support aspiring homeowners and improve access to serviced land in the North.

LSR Investment Project Engineer Yogesh Prasad says the initiative has already created employment opportunities for around 20 Labasa residents, with more expected as the project progresses.

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“Basically, we’ll be developing 150 lots for the people here. The project duration is 18 months and includes drainage works, road construction, water mains installation, and driveways for all lots. We’ve also carried out testing on water lines, drainage systems, culverts, and road subgrades.”

Prasad says unpredictable weather conditions since work began in November have posed challenges, but teams continue to carry out works that are feasible during the rainy season.

The development forms part of ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure and improve access to planned residential lots in growing areas of the Northern Division.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2027.