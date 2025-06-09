Families urged to cut spending

Families across Fiji are being encouraged to review their spending as the cost of living is expected to rise amid global uncertainties.

Rising fuel prices are likely to drive up the cost of goods and services, placing added pressure on households.

Speaking to FBC News, economist Mereseini Waibuta stressed the importance of careful financial planning. She is urging families to focus on essential needs and delay non-urgent spending.

Waibuta also says big events like weddings and celebrations may need to be postponed, encouraging families to plan ahead and manage their budgets wisely. She adds that households can work together and even look at small-scale farming to support their daily needs.

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Meanwhile, Vani Catanasiga is calling for a stronger focus on backyard gardening.

She says more support is needed to help families grow their own food, especially after similar efforts during the COVID-19 period did not gain enough traction.

Experts say simple steps like budgeting, cutting unnecessary spending, and growing food at home can help families cope with rising costs.

The public is being urged to stay calm, spend wisely, and prepare early for possible increases in everyday expenses.