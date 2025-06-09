Concerns raised over safety and future of Ovalau port

Serious concerns have been raised over the deteriorating condition of the Ovalau port, with damage to both the road surface and underlying structure creating major safety risks for vehicles and passengers.

The issue was highlighted during a parliamentary committee review by Kalaveti Ravu, Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, who questioned the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited on its long-term planning while presenting its 2020–2023 annual report.

Ravu said the current state of the port is not only a safety concern but also has wider economic impacts, affecting trade, transport, and access for businesses and residents.

“And my questions on that is the strategic decision. What is the timeline and justification for the proposed close of Levuka ports and development of new facilities?”

Article continues after advertisement

In response, FPCL Chief Infrastructure Officer Tomasi Saugaga said a 2023 condition assessment of the Levuka wharf found the structure to be “beyond economic repair” after extensive testing by consultants.

He added that despite low financial returns, FPCL has continued investing more than $300,000 into further studies and planning for a new Levuka port.

Saugaga explained that a concept plan has been developed in two stages with stage one estimated at $30 million to support inter-island vessel operations, and stage two estimated at $23 million to accommodate cruise ships.

He said the corporation is currently engaging development partners for possible co-financing opportunities.

Committee members have urged FPCL to urgently provide a clear and practical plan to repair or upgrade Ovalau’s port facilities to ensure safety and support economic activity on the island.