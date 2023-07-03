Community updated on police operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Crime Prevention Committee members held a talanoa session over the weekend with the Turaga ni Koro’s of villages situated along the Nadi-Namaka Corridor.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu used the opportunity to reinforce the Police Force’s commitment towards the maintenance of law and order following concerns relating to criminal activities in the area.

The past few weeks saw the Divisional West Commander lead surge Operations along the Nadi-Namaka corridor addressing alleged cases of drunk and disorderly, theft and assault.

After presenting the outcomes of the surge Operations, ACP Driu highlighted that they need the support of the communities as they can best provide solutions based on community needs.

He adds crimes are committed within communities, and only reached to the force after the offence is committed.

ACP Driu stresses that’s where crime prevention committee leaders come in, because they know their communities better than police.

He adds that there will be changes within the force, officers will come and go, but committee leaders will remain.

ACP Driu says the onus is on the community to be the first to take preventative measures.