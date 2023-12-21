Cockroach-infested garlic sparks FCCC’s response

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham has issued a strong warning against compromising food safety.

Following an inspection revealing garlic infested with cockroaches at a supermarket, Abraham emphasizes zero tolerance for such disregard.

This comes after a prior finding of spoiled chickens due to inadequate refrigeration.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica expresses disappointment promising swift action against the supermarket.

FCCC, in collaboration with Municipal Health Inspectors, remains committed to enforcing the FCCC Act and Food Safety Act to safeguard consumers through joint inspections.

Kamikamica states that strict actions will be taken against traders compromising food safety with ongoing joint inspections.