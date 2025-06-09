Coalition pushes major legal reforms

Fiji’s Coalition Government has tabled 84 bills in Parliament since 2023, marking what Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga describes as one of the most active legislative reform periods in recent years.

Turaga says 73 of those bills have already been enacted into law, reflecting the government’s push to modernize Fiji’s outdated legal framework and strengthen governance.

“The review of legislation is not simply an administrative task, it ensures our laws remain responsive and reflective of our people’s aspirations,”

He says major laws passed since 2023 include the Media Industry Development Repeal Act, restoring press freedom, the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Act, improving fairness for landowners, and the Employment Relations Amendment Act, which enhances workers’ protection.

This year, Parliament also saw structural and social reforms, including the Child Care and Protection Bill, Justice Bill, and Truth and Reconciliation Bill, which Turaga says demonstrate Fiji’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and national healing.

Siromi also confirmed the Referendum Bill will be tabled in December, signalling the government’s intent to strengthen Fiji’s democratic processes.

