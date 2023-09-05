Coalition government dedicated to driving economic growth

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamaikamica

The Investment Facilitation Committee has been established with the primary objective of identifying hindrances within the investment climate and providing recommendations to the government for effective remedies.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamaikamica, while speaking during the Australia-Fiji Business Forum, highlighted that such endeavors encapsulate the coalition government’s dedication to driving economic growth.

Kamikamica says the government is also committed to removing investment barriers and bottlenecks for former citizens who want to invest in Fiji.

He adds that they have already changed the immigration law and regulations that will allow former Fiji-born citizens holding other passports to come to Fiji without needing a permit.

The Minister says that Fiji has immense potential in the manufacturing, ICT, renewable energy, outsourcing, film production, commercial agricultural and aquaculture, mining, and tourism sectors.

Kamikamica says there are opportunities in new industries such as medicinal cannabis, nutraceutical drugs (kava and traditional medicines), and renewable energy.