WFP reaffirms commitment to Fiji

Climate change is not a problem for the future of Fiji; it’s a reality today.

This has been highlighted by World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain.

McCain says that as the impact of climate change becomes more severe, the WFP is strongly committed to supporting and partnering with Fiji to strengthen the national response to disasters and build social protection systems.

She adds that this will ensure that the special needs of women, people with disabilities, and the poorest households are prioritized.

The WFP Executive Director has emphasized that they will continue to support Fiji’s efforts to promote inclusivity at all levels of development through effective social protection programs that prioritize the needs of women, children, persons living with disabilities, and those in need of assistance.