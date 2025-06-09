Calls for urgent climate response

[File Photo]

The worsening climate crisis is testing the survival of small island nations and exposing deep humanitarian challenges that demand urgent global action.

This was highlighted by the Speaker of Parliament, Filimone Jitoko, during the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Switzerland.

He states countries like Fiji face the harsh realities of intensifying cyclones, rising sea levels, and the erosion of livelihoods, issues that can no longer be treated as distant environmental concerns.

Jitoko says the country’s experience with climate disasters stresses the need for humanitarian law and solidarity to protect the vulnerable and build resilience.

“These efforts reflect Fiji’s unwavering resolve to turn global promise into meaningful, measurable progress at home. A key example of Fiji’s commitment to climate action was taking tangible steps towards sustainability.”

Jitoko also described the Pacific Inter-Parliamentary Association as a new platform promoting regional unity and the Pacific’s shared vision of an Ocean of Peace.

Parliaments, according to the Speaker, must stay transparent and focused, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need while Fiji works toward net-zero emissions by 2050 through the Climate Change Act 2021.

