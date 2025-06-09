Clean water ends decades of hardship for Narau families

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Twenty families in Narau Settlement, Rakiraki, are finally enjoying clean and reliable drinking water following the commissioning of the Narau Water Project by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu.

The project brings relief after decades of hardship, with families previously relying on a creek that became unsafe over time.

Resident Linieta Dreka, who has lived in the settlement for more than 30 years, says the project has changed daily life.

“For many years, life was very hard. We carried water from the creek for everything. Now our children will have a better life,”

Completed at $34,000 under the High-Risk Water and Sanitation Programme, the project provides safe water and improves health, hygiene and living conditions.

Bulitavu says access to clean water is essential for rural communities, easing the burden on women and children and improving overall well-being.

During the visit, Bulitavu also commissioned a rural housing project and the Anasa Beef Farming Project, supporting livelihoods and economic resilience.

Beef farmer Anasa Turaga, who manages more than 100 cattle, says the support came at a crucial time and encouraged young people to consider livestock farming.

Bulitavu says the projects reflect the Government’s integrated approach to rural development, improving health, livelihoods and resilience together.

