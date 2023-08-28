Church focuses on addressing member transitions

Outgoing church president Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

Outgoing Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai has highlighted the transition of members between denominations as a pressing concern in the church.

He says that the solution lies within the church itself, advocating for a spiritual and mental approach to mutual upliftment.

“We need to humble ourselves in serving the community, and I urged you all to extend your approach to other denominations and races in building a better and more secure relationship.”

Reverend Vunisuwai says the Methodist Church conference currently in progress, remains dedicated to addressing these challenges.

He also reiterates that the church must continue to focus on fostering a stronger spiritual community.