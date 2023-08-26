The Chinese Embassy has strongly criticized the Japanese government’s decision to release nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, deeming it both selfish and irresponsible.

The embassy’s spokesperson, based in Fiji, conveyed concerns that the move could extend the risks of nuclear contamination to nations along the Pacific Rim, including China and other global regions.

China’s opposition to the plan is resolute, with a firm stance against it and a clear condemnation.

The embassy’s statement emphasizes the significance of the Pacific as a shared resource for humanity, including Chinese and Fijian communities, emphasizing that it should not be treated as a dumping ground for Japan’s radioactive wastewater.

Calling for a change in course, China urges Japan to halt its current strategy, engage sincerely with all relevant stakeholders, and opt for a responsible disposal method for the nuclear-contaminated water while subjecting itself to robust international oversight.

The embassy’s statement asserts that the implications of this issue extend beyond Japan’s borders, highlighting that it is not an internal affair.

The Japanese government’s response to international concerns has been deemed insufficient, failing to provide convincing evidence for the legitimacy and legality of the discharge decision, the long-term reliability of purification facilities, and the accuracy of the wastewater’s radioactive data.

Japan’s failure to demonstrate the safety of ocean discharge for both marine life and public health, as well as the lack of a comprehensive monitoring plan, have been pointed out by the Chinese embassy.

The statement also highlights the absence of thorough consultations with other stakeholders in the decision-making process.

The statement adds that the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China has announced the suspension of aquatic product imports from Japan effectively.