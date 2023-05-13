Chaudhry to be part of a reconciliation service

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai [left] and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and former parliamentarian Krishna Dutt are expected to be part of the thanksgiving and reconciliation church service tomorrow.

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says he extended his invitation to Chaudhry earlier this week, and the former Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to be part of the historic event.

“I have met Mahendra, he was really pleased and he was really happy to be part of it and we are looking forward because he was the one who was implicated in 1987 and then 2000 coup again but we are happy that he is willing to come and be part of this reconciliation.”

Reverend Vunisuwai says Chaudhry is also expected to accept the confession of the church on behalf of the Girmityas descendants.

This is the first reconciliation church service to be hosted by the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma after 36 years since the 1987 coup.