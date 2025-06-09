Charges to be amended for PM residence trespasser

The man who entered the Prime Minister’s compound without permission will likely have his charges amended.

A 30-year-old resident of Mokani Village Waisea Naitini previously pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespass during his initial court appearance before Magistrate Charles Ratakele at the Suva Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Naitini did not have any prior arrangement or authorization and was subsequently arrested and taken to the Totogo Police Station with a shopping bag and a navy backpack.

There was no objection from prosecution on the amendments of his charges.

His matter will be called next again next Monday on the 11th.

Naitini’s bail has been extended.

