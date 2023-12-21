Cash payments for bus fare illegal: LTA

The Land Transport Authority has warned that payment of cash to bus drivers for any fare is illegal and will result in the issuance of TINs and a penalty of $150 to the driver of the bus and the passenger who has paid the cash.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says the acceptance of cash for bus fares is also a blatant violation of the established cashless payment system for public buses, which was implemented to enhance efficiency, reduce transaction times, and provide a more secure and transparent mode of payment.

Rokosawa says the LTA will also work closely with stakeholders and bus operators to reinforce among their drivers the importance of adhering to these regulations and to implement internal measures to monitor and enforce compliance.