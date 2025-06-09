Campaign launched to empower women leaders

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems has launched the “Better than This” campaign, aimed at fostering an environment that encourages women and girls across the country to take on leadership roles.

The campaign is a non-partisan social movement dedicated to advancing women not only in the political landscape but in all aspects of leadership.

Its objectives include supporting women candidates, promoting respectful and informed political discourse, and encouraging inclusive decision-making through digital platforms and community outreach.

Founder Temesia Tuicaumia will lead the campaign, travelling nationwide to engage women and girls in open conversations and raise awareness.

Tuicaumia emphasized that the campaign comes at a time when digital influence is strong and cyberbullying, especially targeting women, is on the rise.

Launching the campaign, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran stressed the importance of such support, reflecting on the challenges she faced when participating in previous elections.

“Because I wouldn’t like that woman to go through that dark space, dark walk like me, I’m very glad that there’s a platform that will prepare women for the next election.”

With the 2026 general election and municipal elections approaching, Kiran said it is imperative to act now.

She adds that during visits to rural communities, many women and girls are unaware of how parliament works, and some are misled or feel reluctant to participate, with some believing they are better off staying at home.

Kiran further highlighted the need for a collaborative effort to achieve gender equality.

