Calls for stronger waste management laws

There is a need for stringent waste management laws and community responsibility to tackle the growing waste problem in the country, says Nasinu Town Council Executive Chair, Felix Magnus.

Nasinu, the most densely populated area, faces a continual battle against waste dumping

The Executive Chair is urging the government, particularly the Ministry for Environment, to enact and enforce robust legislation curbing illegal dumping and waste mismanagement

He also highlighted the environmental impact of irresponsible dumping, citing an example from the Nadawa settlement where mangroves were littered with discarded items such as old TVs and refrigerators.

“And that’s sadly so, how irresponsible we have become as a people. And it’s high time that the government took its stance and say, yes, we’ll bring in the laws, we’ll bring in the educational aspect of things to teach our people. To teach our people that we need to manage our waste.”

Magnus is also calling for a cultural shift in how the community views waste, highlighting the responsibility that comes with development.

