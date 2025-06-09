Calls for stronger Police and Public trust in Oceania

File photo

Pacific communities are calling for stronger trust between police and the public, at the heart of the 25th International Blue Light Youth Development Conference in Nadi.

In his official remarks, Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua says fear cannot guide police operations urging officers to focus on mentoring young people to prevent crime and build safer societies.

He stressed that police-community relationships must be strengthened immediately to address growing safety concerns.

“But I think the moral of the story is this, as you and I come and discuss, share wonderful stories, strengthen our network and foster ahead forward to the challenges ahead of us perhaps the key questions we should ponder on is where would we be and where would we position the police in the next 20 years as we encounter the challenges of the twenty-fast (implying 21st century).”

Naivalurua further states that though Pacific countries face shared challenges, it is these small pacific countries who have the upper hand in leading the way to better guided policing in the region.

Great Council of Chiefs Chairman, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, echoed the urgency, highlighting the need for a stronger bond between law enforcement and communities.

“Our youths need encouragement mentorship and compassion, they need to know that their community believes in them, they need to see examples of leadership that transpires trust and hope”

The discussions in Nadi this week is scheduled to explore youth development, community partnerships and the future of policing in the Pacific.

