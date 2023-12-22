Calls for family-centric solution

In response to the alarming surge in social issues affecting Fijian youth, the General Secretary for the Fiji Council of Churches, Reverend Simione Tugi, has emphasized the critical role of the family unit in mitigating the crisis.

According to Reverend Tugi, the rise in juvenile criminal activity is the result of a collapse in the family unit, where a lack of love and support at home pushes adolescents onto undesirable paths.

“We understand the spike in social issues, especially with our children involved in a lot of criminal activities. This is not only in the streets but also in the schools with drugs and human trafficking.”

Reverend Tugi believes the push factor for young people to be involved in criminal activities is the absence of love at home, so a holistic strategy with a focus on building the family is required.

The Fiji Council of Churches, in collaboration with various community organizations and stakeholders, is set to initiate programs and campaigns aimed at promoting family values an