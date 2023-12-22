Calls for enhanced support for persons with disability

The Ministry of Social Protection reveals that despite laws and policies in place, they have noted neglect of people with disabilities.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says in villages, they see disability due to strokes, kidney failure, and diabetic implications.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics 2018 states that over 13.7 percent of the total population was reported to have some form of disability; therefore, Kiran highlights the necessity of support and care.

“Now, who are we to judge that? We have a moral responsibility to look after those who are more vulnerable. And it is important that in the villages, in the rural communities, we have educated people everywhere; we have mobile apps everywhere. If you know someone living with a disability in your community and they need mobility aid or support, how do you reach out to them?”

Kiran also highlights that people need to take responsibility and help those in need by referring them to relevant authorities if they need assistance.