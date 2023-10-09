Calls for civic pride and environmental responsibility

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited CEO Amitesh Deo

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited CEO Amitesh Deo has issued a call for increased civic pride and environmental responsibility as Fiji marks its 53rd Independence Day.

Deo emphasizes the urgent need to preserve the environment and address the challenges faced by marginalized communities in accessing basic services, including proper waste management.

He highlights the role of societal priorities, policies, and education systems in the decline of civic pride.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo acknowledges Fiji’s vulnerability to climate change and urges a collective commitment to environmental preservation, similar to the nation’s fervor on the rugby field.

The PRF Pacific Recycling Foundation, he says is actively working to change mindsets and behaviors through tailored programs but calls for equal commitment from the government, private sector, and development partners.

Deo adds that Fiji, renowned for its pristine beaches, faces a threat to its tourism appeal due littering issues plaguing resorts.

He also stresses the importance of waste management systems benefiting all segments of society, irrespective of socio-economic status.

He highlights the disparities in access to essential services between urban and rural areas, pledging the PRF’s dedication to holistic waste management reform, including informal settlements and rural regions.