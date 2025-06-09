Cabinet to discuss national fuel supply risks

The cabinet will meet tomorrow to firm up on the plan of action for the long term, if there is no resolution to the conflict in the Middle East in the near future.

In a statement this afternoon, the government says it is closely monitoring the developments emanating from the US-Israel conflict with Iran, and meeting with local suppliers who have already secured fuel supply.

It stresses that fuel supply in the country is sufficient to meet the energy needs for the next few months and there is no need to indulge in ‘panic buying’ at the service station.

The public is once again advised to only access information from verified sources and the Government has assured that it will provide regular updates as and when needed.

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