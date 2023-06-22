Businesses urged to prioritize cyber security

In today’s digital age, as technology tends to be a driving force behind innovation and competitiveness, businesses are reminded to prioritize cyber security and data protection.

This has been emphasized by Solicitor General Ropate Lomavatu during the 2023 Business Excellence Conference in Suva today.

He says there is a need to leverage emerging technologies to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and create new business opportunities.

“Whether it is through automation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, or digital marketing, technology can be a catalyst for transformation and growth. However, as we adopt technology, we must also prioritize cyber security and data protection. With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, safeguarding sensitive information has become paramount.”

Lomavatu also highlights that organizations must invest in robust cybersecurity measures and ensure that customer data is protected.

He says that by doing so, they will not only protect their businesses but also maintain the trust and confidence of customers.