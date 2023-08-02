Bus fare subsidy reverted

Many Fijians were surprised when they had to pay more while travelling on public buses on Tuesday mornings.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission announced on Monday evening that government subsidies were coming to an end, with fares reverting and excluding the subsidy.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the subsidy was for an initial period of six months, and it had to be reverted this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Made announcements last year when the subsidy kicked in, the subsidy was for an initial period of six months, when the coalition government came in they decided to extend it for another six months”

The Subsidy was extended by the coalition government for another six months.

Abraham adds that the announcements were in the public domain and were not new.